Odisha’s Ganjam Imposes Fine For Spitting In Public Places, Fight Against Covid-19 Strengthens

By KalingaTV Bureau
Berhampur: Ganjam administration has decided to impose fine on people who spit in public places. To strengthen the fight against Coronavirus and to prevent its spread, the Ganjam district administration has started this novel initiative.

The administration has decided to impose a fine of Rs.500 on violators.

The Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, wrote a letter to the officials saying that, spitting in public places shall be prohibited and violators will be levied a fine of up to Rs 500.

The Collector also emphasized on social distance and added that, “the no mask, no shopping” rule has to be followed strictly.

