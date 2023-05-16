Odisha’s Ganjam district gets 4th National Water Awards

Bhubaneswar: It is a matter of great pride that Odisha’s Ganjam district has received the first ranking in Best District category of the 4th National Water Awards 2022.

Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation announced the names of the winners today.

As per the letter of Pankaj Kumar, the Secretary of Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD & GR), to Ganjam District Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida, Ganjam District will be felicitated with a trophy and citation soon as an acknowledgement to its efforts.

According to reports, Ganjam district was ranked first for the outstanding efforts made for rejuvenation of rivers, restoration of river banks and preservation of flood plains, creation of Artificial Recharge Structures and maintenance, upkeep and maintenance of existing recharge system, water bodies mapped, entered in revenue records and revived in the District, micro water storage structures created with storage capacity (MST/MIT like structures), use of Micro Irrigation and area added during the last year, roof top rain water harvesting and traditional rain water harvesting structures in numbers and storage capacity along with functional status and water use details. Efforts made to capture data of water conservation structures created by private individuals/entities, measures adopted for Springshed Management for maintenance of the water quality of the springs/ ground water resources, pollution abatement steps, including recycle and reuse of waste water. Efforts made to be duly substantiated with data, removal of encroachments and illegal infringements in catchment vis-a- vis waterways (like sand mining, etc). Furnish details and positive impacts thereof, number of trees planted, and maintenance mechanism for survival for trees, mass sensitization and capacity building in water conservation and management, including water budgeting. Furnish details of activities and impact thereof and leadership and innovation exhibited by the District Administration to involve community in the activities mentioned above.

