Odisha’s Ganjam awarded as best Zila Parishad in India

Ganjam: The Zila Parishad in Ganjam has been conferred with the National Panchayat Awards 2023 as the Best Zila Parishad in the country.

The award was presented by the President of India Draupadi Murmu On April 17, 2023 that is today at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Hinjilicut block of the south Odisha district also received Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Satat Vikash Puraskar for performance of panchayats.

Both ZP and block secured first position in the country in the category of the award. Ganjam ZP received Rs 5 crore as part of the award, Hinjilicut block got Rs 2 crore and the GPs Rs 50-75 lakh as prize money.

