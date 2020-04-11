Gajapati: Amid coronavirus lockdown in Odisha, Gajapati District Police has adopted a unique way to make people aware about the fury of Corona pandemic. By means of this video, the District Police has appealed people to ‘stay home and stay safe.’

The video shows how Odisha police work round the clock to make the lockdown situation a success and help containing the virus from spreading.

The video also showcases the devotion of Police towards duty and their risking of lives in public self without a second thought. Hence the citizens are advised to stay indoors and support them in this untoward situation.

Such kind of unique awareness method by Gajapati police is winning hearts across the state.