Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has predicted intense rainfall at some places over five districts in Odisha on Friday.

The weathermen forecast forecast thunderstorm with lightning and hail /intense rainfall with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 km per hour likely to occur at some places over the districts of Nuapada, Bargarh, Balangir, Sonepur and Kalahandi till 6.30 PM today.