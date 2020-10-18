Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s first woman collector, Chandramani Narayan Swami, passed away at her residence here on Sunday. She was 81.

A native of Kerala, the Odisha-cadre IAS officer began her career in September 1964 as Assistant Collector in Puri district. Later, she served as the ADM in Ganjam district and Collector of Kalahandi district among other positions in her illustrious career.

She also held various secretary posts in the departments of Agriculture, Panchayati Raj and Revenue in the State Govt.

Swami took VRS from service in 1994 citing health reasons of her mother and aunt.

Notably, Swami had made a will to donate her properties to Lord Jagannath in Puri, after her demise.