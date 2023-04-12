Odisha’s first vehicle scrapping unit opened at Pitapali, Khurda

Bhubaneswar: The first ever vehicle scrapping unit of the State is reportedly opened. Opened by Tata Motors, the said unit has been established in Pitapali area of Khordha district in Odisha. The vehicles which are older than 15 years will be sent to this unit for scrapping following bidding.

The bidding of the old vehicles which need scrapping will be registered online in the portal of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India.

While so far as many as 11 such government authorised scrapping units are working in the Country, seven of them have been made operational. Out of the seven ready units one is in Odisha. The second such scrapping unit of the State will be reportedly set up in Jajpur.

So far bidding of 323 old vehicles belonging to the Fire and Police Departments of Odisha has been finished. Initially, as per reports scrapping of only Government vehicles will be done here.

According to the Odisha Motor Vehicles (Registration and Functions of Vehicle Scrapping Facility) Policy, 2022, notified on November 30, 2022 all the vehicles under different departments, PSUs, organisations, autonomous councils and ULBs registered 15 years ago are to be scrapped through a RVSF.

