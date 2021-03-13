Odisha's First Maintenance Manhole Cleaning Robot ‘Bandicoot’ Inaugurated In Puri

Puri: Odisha’s first maintenance hole cleaning robot ‘Bandicoot’ inaugurated in Puri City on Saturday. Odisha Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash inaugurated the robot.

Earlier, workers used to enter and clean the manhole. However, the Supreme Court of India put a ban on this following which the ‘Bandicoot’ robot is being used for cleaning purposes.

The project has been already introduced in 14 States of the country and this is the first time that robotic machine ‘Bandicoot’ is being used in Odisha. The State government is reportedly carrying out the project in the Pilgrim City as a pilot project.

The robot ‘Bandicoot’ will be used to clean around 8000 manholes in Puri on a trial basis, said sources.

Introduction of the project has set the course for the state to achieve its mission of 100 per cent mechanised cleaning of sewage network system, added the sources.

The ‘Bandicoot’ is a robotic machine that is engineered for cleaning any type of sewer manholes. The robot consists of two major units, a stand unit and a robotic drone unit. The drone unit will dive into the manholes for the cleaning operations or unblocking operations.