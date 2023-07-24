Odisha’s first registered vehicle scrapping facility inaugurated in Khurdha

Khurdha: Odisha’s first registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) has been established in Kumarbasta of Khurdha district. The cutting-edge facility is a joint venture between Tata Motors and Empreo Premium.

According to official reports, the RVSF is capable of handling around 10,000 to 12,000 vehicles annually, with a capacity of scrapping 1,000 vehicles per month. On a daily basis, approximately 40 vehicles will be processed at the unit.

The scrapping process will target vehicles that are over 15 years old and lack valid fitness certificates.

Odisha’s State Transport Minister, Tukuni Sahu, encouraged citizens to utilize the scrapping facility. She has also emphasized the numerous benefits they can avail from dealers and government incentives. The first phase of the project has already included the scrapping of old government vehicles. The registration for scrapping private vehicles has commenced.

“It is Odisha’s first registered vehicle scrapping unit. This is first step towards handling old vehicles and setting up a process which is world standard for disposal. First engine oils, fuel will be separated along with rubber, glass and other items. Most of the items will be recycled, including gear parts. It is a big step as some parts will be reused like rubber and other high-cost items like aluminium and nickel,” said Rajesh Kaul, business head of Tata Motors.

“As per the government guidelines, government vehicles will be scrapped here. For private, no specific guidelines have come on whether the vehicles will be brought by them or by us. The Centre is also in the process of extending facilities to customers and talks are underway with various companies,” said Gangadhar Samal, Chairman of Empreo Premium.