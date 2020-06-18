File Photo

Odisha’s Famous Rath Yatra 2020 Suspended This Year, Directs Supreme Court

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri/New Delhi: The world famous Rath Yatra of the holy trinity has been suspended this year under the directive of the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) has given this directive.

The Supreme Court has not only suspended the famous Rath Yatra of Puri but it has also stopped Rath Yatra from being conducted all over Odisha.

The Apex Court has also said that it will be punished by Lord Jagannath if it allows the Rath Yatra to be held amid the COVID19 pandemic which has claimed a number of lives all over the world.

People should not assemble in huge number during such a dangerous pandemic. The security and well-being of the citizens shall be of top most  priority added the Supreme court in its epic judgement.

