Odisha's debt burden to touch Rs 1.06 lakh cr by fiscal end
Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari (File Pic)

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s debt burden is expected to increase to Rs. 1.06 lakh crore by the end of 2019-20 fiscal, state Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said on Monday.

Replying to a written question, Pujari informed the state Assembly that as per the initial report from the Accountant General, Odisha’s debt burden by December 2019 is estimated at Rs 84,676.35 crore.

He said it is estimated to increase to Rs 1,06,526.86 by the end of the fiscal year.

The per capita debt stock by December 2019 is Rs 18,497.58, he added.

