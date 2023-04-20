Odisha’s Debasis Biswal among 5 Jawan killed in terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Debasis Biswal was among the five Jawan who were killed in terror attack in Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir earlier today.

A pall of gloom descended on Biswal’s native Alagum village near Sakhigopal in Puri district following his death in the terror attack.

The statement of the Army revealed that the five Army personnel were killed while another was seriously injured after their vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack in Poonch.

“Today, at around 3 p.m., an army vehicle was fired on by unidentified terrorists, taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area,” the army said.

The army said the vehicle caught fire due to likely use of grenades by terrorists.

“Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for Counter Terrorist operations in this area, have unfortunately lost their lives in the incident,” the army said.