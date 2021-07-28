Odisha’s daily Covid cases rises to 1703, Tally mounts to 9,72,517

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Wednesday reported 1,703 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department taking the total tally to 9,72,517.

A total of 1,703 new Covid positives include 988 quarantine cases and 715 are local contacts. The positivity rate today stands at 2.16%

Khordha records the highest Covid positives at 386, followed by Cuttack at 240, Kendrapara at 149, Puri at 139.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 59

2. Balasore: 88

3. Bargarh: 6

4. Bhadrak: 70

5. Balangir: 3

6. Boudh: 4

7. Cuttack: 240

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 52

10. Gajapati: 3

11. Ganjam: 10

12. Jagatsinghpur: 51

13. Jajpur: 85

14. Jharsuguda: 5

15. Kalahandi: 12

16. Kandhamal: 8

17. Kendrapada: 149

18. Keonjhar: 28

19. Khurda: 386

20. Koraput: 5

21. Malkangiri: 4

22. Mayurbhanj: 62

23. Nawarangpur: 4

24. Nayagarh: 46

25. Nuapada: 3

26. Puri: 139

27. Rayagada: 33

28. Sambalpur: 15

29. Sonepur: 10

30. Sundargarh: 43

Besides, the state pool has 71 positive cases of Covid-19.