Odisha’s daily Covid cases rises to 1703, Tally mounts to 9,72,517

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Wednesday reported 1,703 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department taking the total tally to 9,72,517.

A total of 1,703 new Covid positives include 988 quarantine cases and 715 are local contacts. The positivity rate today stands at 2.16%

Khordha records the highest Covid positives at 386, followed by Cuttack at 240, Kendrapara at 149, Puri at 139.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 59
2. Balasore: 88
3. Bargarh: 6
4. Bhadrak: 70
5. Balangir: 3
6. Boudh: 4
7. Cuttack: 240
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 52
10. Gajapati: 3
11. Ganjam: 10
12. Jagatsinghpur: 51
13. Jajpur: 85
14. Jharsuguda: 5
15. Kalahandi: 12
16. Kandhamal: 8
17. Kendrapada: 149
18. Keonjhar: 28
19. Khurda: 386
20. Koraput: 5
21. Malkangiri: 4
22. Mayurbhanj: 62
23. Nawarangpur: 4
24. Nayagarh: 46
25. Nuapada: 3
26. Puri: 139
27. Rayagada: 33
28. Sambalpur: 15
29. Sonepur: 10
30. Sundargarh: 43

Besides, the state pool has 71 positive cases of Covid-19.

