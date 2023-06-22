Odisha’s cyclist Kalpana Jena bags silver medal in Germany

Bhubaneswar: Cyclist Kalpana Jena has brought lures for Odisha and the country by winning the Silver medal in the 2 km Time Trial event at the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023 being held in Berlin of Germany.

Kalpana clinched the second spot by clocking 5:42.42, while another Indian Shivani won the Gold medal with a timing of 5:22.41. Ana Zumbado of Costa Rica bagged the Bronze. She finished the race with a time of 5:46.63.

Kalpana is a native of Regedapada village in Athagarh block of Cuttack district. She is the daughter of Gadadhar Jena and Gitanjali Jena, who work as agricultural farm labourers.

According to reports, due to poverty her father could not arrange a cycle for her daughter. And thus, Kalpana continued her practice by lending cycles from her friends.

After making a niche for herself as an avid cyclist, Kalpana became an achiever in the district level. Later, she also exhibited her skill in other States and won hearts of the nominators.

After knowing about the achievement of Kalpana, Athagarh MLA Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain presented a new racing cycle to her.

Meanwhile, Kalpana gave the credit of her success to the villagers along with mentor Bibekananda sir, her parents and the Athagarh MLA.