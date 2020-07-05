Cuttack: Cuttack district has reported as many as 94 new COVID19 cases today informed the Information and Public Relations Department (I&PR Dept.) government of Odisha.

The I&PR Dept. declared that today (Sunday) 469 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in Odisha which includes 94 from Cuttack.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) had a complete shutdown till July 8 due to the constant rise in the number of Coronavirus infection.

It is noteworthy that there were 11 cases in Cuttack Municipal Corporation area tomorrow.