coronavirus cases in cuttack

Odisha’s Cuttack Reports 94 New COVID19 Positives Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Cuttack district has reported as many as 94 new COVID19 cases today informed the Information and Public Relations Department (I&PR Dept.) government of Odisha.

The I&PR Dept. declared that today (Sunday) 469 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in Odisha which includes 94 from Cuttack.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) had a complete shutdown till July 8 due to the constant rise in the number of Coronavirus infection.

It is noteworthy that there were 11 cases in Cuttack Municipal Corporation area  tomorrow.

You might also like
State

2 BMC Officials Tests Positive For COVID19 In Odisha

State

4 Maoists Killed In An Encounter in Odisha’s Malkangiri

State

2 More COVID19 Deaths In Odisha Today, Toll Reaches 36

State

469 New COVID19 Positives Detected In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 9070

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.