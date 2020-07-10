coronavirus cases in cuttack

Odisha’s Cuttack Reports 16 New COVID19 Positives Today, See Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Cuttack district has reported as many as 16 new COVID19 cases today informed the Information and Public Relations Department (I&PR Dept.) government of Odisha.

The I&PR Dept. declared that today, Friday 755 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in Odisha which includes 16 from Cuttack.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has been completely shutdown till July 10 due to the constant rise in the number of Coronavirus infection.

These are the details: 

