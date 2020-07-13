covid cases in cuttack

Odisha’s Cuttack Reports 16 New COVID19 Positives Today, See Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Cuttack district has reported as many as 16 new COVID19 cases today informed the Information and Public Relations Department (I&PR Dept.) government of Odisha.

Out of the 16 new Covid cases detected today, 6 cases are of institutional quarantine and 2 cases are of home quarantine and 8 others are local contact cases.

The details are as follows:

6 Cases Institutional Quarantine- 
1. Case, 30 years old Male, 2. 1 Case. 47 years old Male  (Patients/Attendants. SCB Medico’ Contacts in Isolation Word.)
3. 1 Case. 20 years old Male , 4.1 Case. 35 years old Male (Both contact of an earlier known positive case)
5. 1 Case. 24 years old Male (Recent travel history to Uttar Pradesh)
6. 1 Case. 33 years old Female (Recent travel history to West Bengal)

2 Cases Home Quarantine-
1. 1 Case. 30 years old Male from Dagorpada. Gopal Sahi. 2. 1 Case. 37 years old Male from Monti Vihor, Kara° Road.
(Both contact of eerier known positive cases)

8 Local Contact Case
1. 1 Case. 53 years old Male from Sec 10. CDA. (Recent travel history to a Private Hospital of another district)
2. 1 Case. 33 years old Male from Roxy Lane. Badambadi.  3.1 Case. 45 years old Mole from Odin Bazar. 4.1 Case. 20 years old Male from Rausapatna. 5. 1 Case. 48 years old Female from Rausapatna. 6.1 Case, 15 years old Mole from Rausapatna. 7. 1 Case. 37 years old Female from Rousapatna. 8.1 Case. 25 years old Mole from Rausapatna.

