Cuttack: Cuttack district has reported as many as 16 new COVID19 cases today informed the Information and Public Relations Department (I&PR Dept.) government of Odisha.

Out of the 16 new Covid cases detected today, 6 cases are of institutional quarantine and 2 cases are of home quarantine and 8 others are local contact cases.

The details are as follows:

6 Cases Institutional Quarantine-

1. Case, 30 years old Male, 2. 1 Case. 47 years old Male (Patients/Attendants. SCB Medico’ Contacts in Isolation Word.)

3. 1 Case. 20 years old Male , 4.1 Case. 35 years old Male (Both contact of an earlier known positive case)

5. 1 Case. 24 years old Male (Recent travel history to Uttar Pradesh)

6. 1 Case. 33 years old Female (Recent travel history to West Bengal)

2 Cases Home Quarantine-

1. 1 Case. 30 years old Male from Dagorpada. Gopal Sahi. 2. 1 Case. 37 years old Male from Monti Vihor, Kara° Road.

(Both contact of eerier known positive cases)

8 Local Contact Case –

1. 1 Case. 53 years old Male from Sec 10. CDA. (Recent travel history to a Private Hospital of another district)

2. 1 Case. 33 years old Male from Roxy Lane. Badambadi. 3.1 Case. 45 years old Mole from Odin Bazar. 4.1 Case. 20 years old Male from Rausapatna. 5. 1 Case. 48 years old Female from Rausapatna. 6.1 Case, 15 years old Mole from Rausapatna. 7. 1 Case. 37 years old Female from Rousapatna. 8.1 Case. 25 years old Mole from Rausapatna.