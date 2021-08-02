Odisha’s Covid R-Value less than 1: DMET Director CBK Mohanty

Bhubaneswar: The Covid R-Value in Odisha has been recorded at less than 1, said DMET Director CBK Mohanty. More the R-Value, more people likely to get infected from the deadly virus.

Currently, the R-Value has reached 1 in many states of the country. However, Odisha has not yet crossed the limit, said DMET Director.

If the R-Value crosses 1 then a possibility of community spread might emerge. In China, the R-Value was recorded above 6 while nothing such has been reported yet in India during the ongoing second wave, added DMET Director.

The reason behind the increase in R-Value and its impact on community is currently being researched. Besides, the Covid vaccination drive, Covid appropriate behaviour has to be followed by the citizens, further added CBK Mohanty.

Similarly, the Commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has said that the Covid infection in the city has not increased, rather has remained constant. The current positivity rate stands at 3-4%.

