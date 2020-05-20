Odisha’s Covid-19 Tally Crosses 1000-Mark With 74 New Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 1000-mark with 74 new positive cases. This was informed by State Health & Family Welfare Department on Wednesday.

With the new 74 cases reported today, the positive case in the State climbed to 1052.

Here is the details of the 74 cases detected today.

Puri reported 11 cases, (All in quarantine centres. 1 Andhra Pradesh, 1 Tamil Nadu, 1 Karnataka and 8 Gujarat returnees)

Cuttack reported 9 cases, (All in quarantine centres. 2 Maharashtra, 1 Tamilnadu & 6 Surat returnees)

Khurda reported 7 cases ( All in quarantine centres. 5 Gujarat and 1 West Bengal returnees. 1 local case)

Ganjam reported 6 cases (5 in quarantine centres. 3 Maharashtra & 2 Gujarat returnees. 1 local case)

Jajpur reported 6 cases (All in quarantine centres. 3 West Bengal, 1 Maharashtra & 2 Gujarat returnees)

Kendrapara reported 2 cases (All in quarantine centres. 1 West Bengal & 1 Telangana returnee)

Dhenkanal reported 1 case (In quarantine centre. Tamil Nadu returnee)

Kandhamal reported 1 case (In quarantine centre. Kerala returnee)

Malkangiri district reported maiden Coronavirus cases as two from the district tested positive for the virus.

Boudh reported 28 cases,

Balasore reported 1 case

This apart, Odisha reported 6th COVID death case. The deceased has been identified as a resident of Khurda district.