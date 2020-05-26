Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has said that state’s Covid-19 fatality rate is the lowest in the country at 0.46 per cent as compared to the national average of 2.86 per cent so far.

Briefing media persons on Tuesday afternoon, Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said, “Odisha, with 46 million of total population, has reported an average of 32. 98 COVID-19 positive cases per one millennium population while India has reported 107.73 COVID-19 positive cases per millennium population.”

“The COVID-19 fatality rate in Odisha is 0.46 per cent while the country’s mortality rate is 2.86 per cent,” he added saying that the COVID-19 fatality rate in Odisha is the lowest in the country.

The Chief Secretary further said, “Over 90 % of the total COVID_19 positive cases in the State are asymptomatic. We should follow social distancing, wear face masks, our behaviour should be covid-19 appropriate till the time a vaccine is developed.”

A total of 1517 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state among which seven persons have lost their lives while 733 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.

The active cases in Odisha stood at 777, when the last reports came in.