Odisha’s Chandipur Espionage case: Money sent from Dubai to extract important secret information

Balasore: In the espionage case of Chandipur in Balasore district of Odisha, new and startling facts are being unearthed. As per the latest information it has been learnt during interrogation of one of the arrested accused that money was being sent even from foreign countries.

The Crime Branch is interrogating all the arrested accused persons. All the transactions made in the bank accounts of these accused persons are being scrutinized. Besides, their social media handles, including Facebook, Instagram etc. are also being scrutinized.

During the interrogation and following their social media account analysis, it has been learnt that one of these accused has received Rs. 38,000 in two instalments that has been sent from a bank account of Dubai. The financial transactions of all other accused persons are also being analysed.

As per reports, a woman had initiated conversation with these accused persons while identifying as different women. She was chatting on Facebook messenger. Later, she was extracting secret important information through WhatsApp. And for this, she was using a mobile phone number of the UK.

Sanjeev Panda, the ADG of Crime Branch has informed that more investigation will be done on the said woman. Reportedly, Indian Air Force has also joined in the investigation process to trace out the facts related to the case. A team of Air Force is interrogating the accused persons for the last two days. Mobile phones of all the accused persons have been seized. Forensic analysis of these phones will also be done. Probe is also going on to ascertain if the accused persons received money in any other accounts or in any other mode.

It is to be noted that the Crime Branch had taken the accused persons on 7 days remand for interrogation. The interrogation process is still underway.