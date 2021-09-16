Odisha’s Chandipur Espionage case: Another employee of DRDO arrested: Watch

Balasore: In the espionage case of Chandipur in Balasore district of Odisha, another person has been arrested today. Following his arrest, the number of arrested persons in the case rose to 5 as earlier 4 others had been held for allegedly leaking important information to a foreign agent.

The new arrestee has been identified as Sachin Kumar Chheta. He is from Uttar Pradesh. After taking him into custody Chandipur Police produced him in Balasore SDJM Court. Later, he was sent to 14 days’ judicial custody after his bail petition was rejected by the Court.

It is to be noted that Odisha Police on Tuesday arrested four contractual employees of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Chandipur in Balasore district on charges of leaking classified defence secrets to foreign agents.

A case was registered at Chandipur Police Station in this regard under sections 120-B (punishment for criminal conspiracy), 121-A (conspiracy to wage a war against India) and 34 (act done with common intention) of the IPC and sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act.

Again, yesterday it was found that these people had been honey trapped by a Pakistani woman via social media who identified them as a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

The four arrested persons were allegedly sending secret information about the Chandipur base to the woman on daily basis.

A four member Crime Branch team has been formed to probe this espionage case.