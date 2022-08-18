Odisha’s capital city registers 61 Covid-19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 61 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on August 18, 2022, the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,64,475. The recovered cases are 1,62,200. The total deceased cases are 1197. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 1057. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 42.

Today, Odisha has registered another 502 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,12,449.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last 24hrs under the BMC area on

18th August (till 9.00 am) pic.twitter.com/CXC6LZ1QlV — BMC (@bmcbbsr) August 18, 2022

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (137 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.