covid cases in odisha today
Image credit: IANS

Odisha’s capital city registers 61 Covid-19 positive cases in last 24 hours

By WCE 4 90 0

Bhubaneswar: 61 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on August 18, 2022, the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,64,475. The recovered cases are 1,62,200. The total deceased cases are 1197. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 1057. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 42.

Today, Odisha has registered another 502 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,12,449.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (137 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

You might also like
Nation

Odisha cadre IAS officer Rajesh Verma appointed as Secretary to President Droupadi…

State

2 killed in landslide inside cave in Koraput

State

The guardian angels of Odisha’s Gundalba forests

COVID 19

Covid 19 Odisha Update: 502 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.