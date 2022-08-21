Odisha’s capital city registers 45 Covid-19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 45 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on August 21, 2022, the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,64,630. The recovered cases are 1,62,348. The total deceased cases are 1197. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 1064. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 35.

Odisha has reported 287 fresh covid-19 cases for August 20 including 62 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 168 are quarantine cases while the rest 119 are local contacts. Currently, there are 2485 active cases in the State.