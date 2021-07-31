Odisha’s capital city achieves 100% Covid vaccination target of July

covid vaccination in bhubaneswar
Image Credit: BMC Twitter

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, achieved 100 per cent vaccination against COVID-19. The target that was fixed for the month of July has been met due to which Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has closed 10 vaccination centres in the city, informed the BMC Zonal Deputy Commissioner Anshuman Rath.

Reportedly, a target was fixed to vaccinate a total of 9,07,000 people with 18,14,000 doses of Covid vaccine. As of Saturday, 18,35, 903 doses have been inoculated.

Out of them 10,59,753 people have received the first dose of Covid vaccine while 7,76,150 people have received both the doses.

Although Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is being given in Bhubaneswar, no shortage of vaccines has been reported yet. All the vaccination centres across the city are still open.

It is noteworthy of that people from all over the state come down to Bhubaneswar on a daily basis for their Covid vaccination. The Deputy Commissioner also said that nobody can be denied for the Covid vaccination.

The citizens of Bhubaneswar have been vaccinated on a priority basis. Currently, people from outside of capital city are also being vaccinated.

