Odisha’s Berhampur To Be Shut Down Today, For Covid-19 Containment

By KalingaTV Bureau
Berhampur: Berhampur town in Ganjam will be shut down today from 12 pm. The shut down will continue till 7 am tomorrow.

Huge crowds were seen in almost all the markets in the city since morning. People were seen stocking up on essentials.

Vehicles have not been allowed. People were seen going to markets on foot which is rather rare these days. A directive has been issued that if one gets a vehicle it will be seized immediately.

Most of the people have been seen adhering to the directive. People have also been made aware of social distancing and cleanliness.

It is noteworthy that Berhampur is the 6th city to be included in the shut down regime after Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Pipli.

