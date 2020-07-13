Balasore: Balasore district administration has sealed the Regional Transport Office (RTO), a private clinic and various shops in Balasore town in Odisha.

The Executive officer of Balasore Municipality sealed these commercial establishments after detection of Covid-19 cases and blatant violation of coronavirus guidelines.

The RTO of Balasore was sealed for a period of 5 days after detection of Covid-19 infection among one of its workers. Similarly, a private clinic in the town was sealed for 14 days after a staffer tested positive for Covid-19.

Few other shops and commercial establishments were sealed in the town for non-adherence to Coronavirus guidelines.

Contact tracing by the authorities is underway for the detection of any new cases of Covid-19 in the areas nearby the above-mentioned establishments.