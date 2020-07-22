Bhadrak: People in nearby villages were terrified after the Baitarani River breached its embankment in Bhadrak district of Odisha. The incident took place in Aradi village of Bhadrak district in the state.

According to reports, an instance of Baitarani River breaching its flood embankment was witnessed in the last few days. A stretch of around 200 feet from the embankment was washed into the river.

Due to the prevailing monsoon season in the state, the water current of the river is washing the embankment on a regular basis. The embankment acts as a barrier and stops the floodwater from destroying the livelihood and property of the villagers.

The washing away of the embankment has kept the villagers in a constant state of fear. The villagers have raised this grave issue before the Department of Water Resources frequently.

However, action on this matter is yet to be taken by concerned department.