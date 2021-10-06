Odisha’s 9 months old orphan earns new identity in West Bengal

By KalingaTV Bureau
orphan adopted in odisha

Gajapati: In a heartwarming incident, a nine months old orphan of Gajapati district in Odisha was adopted by a couple residing in West Bengal.

As per reports, the couple took custody of the child and gave her a new identity after completing the necessary formalities in presence of the Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti Minister, Tukuni Sahoo, and the District Collector on Wednesday.

It is said that the district administration assembled all the members and the locals near the District Collector’s office when Tukuni Sahoo visited. In the office, the infant was spotted adorably peeking through a woman’s arms. The West Bengal couple was also present in the office.

Tukuni Sahoo, in presence of the Collector, all the members and the locals, handed over the foundling to the couple who would provide the child, her new identity.

After being handed over to the couple, the child started crying. The locals said that it is her destiny and it cannot be undone.

Furthermore, the district collector named the child after the name of a famous actress, “Tamanna”.

It is to be noted that the orphan was rescued from Paralakhemundi and had a terrifying past. Her alleged mother was impregnated by a man and the family later tried to get rid of her while the Odisha district administration rescued her to provide a better living.

