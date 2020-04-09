Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar forecast thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall in four districts of the state on Thursday.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two place s over the district s of Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Mayurbhanj till 7.30 pm today, the Met Dept said.

Yesterday, several places in southern districts of Odisha witnessed heavy rainfall, following which several houses were damaged and trees were uprooted.