Rain

Odisha’s  3 Districts To Receive ‘ Light To Moderate’ Rainfall: Met Dept

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 57

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning at some places over three districts in Odisha on Wednesday.

Related News

Two minor sisters drowned in Bhaskel River in Odisha

Puri Jaganath Temple To Be Closed For 4 Hours For…

1 Critical As ‘Mo Bus’ Rams Against Bike In…

11 critical, 4 ill after consuming ‘adulterated’ tea in…

The weathermen forecast thunderstorm with lightning and  light to moderate rainfall at some places over the districts of Mayurbhanj , Balasore and Keonjhar till 6.30 PM today.

Gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 km per hour will likely to occur in these districts during the period, the latest bulletin.

You might also like
State

Two minor sisters drowned in Bhaskel River in Odisha

State

Puri Jaganath Temple To Be Closed For 4 Hours For ‘Banaka Lagi’ Ritual Today

State

1 Critical As ‘Mo Bus’ Rams Against Bike In Bhubaneswar

State

11 critical, 4 ill after consuming ‘adulterated’ tea in Odisha’s Balasore

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.