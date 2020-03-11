Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning at some places over three districts in Odisha on Wednesday.

The weathermen forecast thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall at some places over the districts of Mayurbhanj , Balasore and Keonjhar till 6.30 PM today.

Gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 km per hour will likely to occur in these districts during the period, the latest bulletin.