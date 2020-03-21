Rain

Odisha’s 17 districts to receive light to moderate rainfall today

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning at some places over 17 districts in Odisha on Saturday.

The weathermen forecast thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall at some places over the districts of  Balasore , Keonjhar, Jajpur, Puri, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Mayurbhanj ,  Sundergarh , Jharsuguda , Balangir, Baragarh, Nuapada, Sonepur, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur , Cuttack, Khordha till 6.30 PM today.

Gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 km per hour will likely to occur in these districts during the period, the latest bulletin said.

