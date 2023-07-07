Odisha +2 admissions to begin today

The first round of registration for +2 admission in Odisha will continue till July 13. The second merit list will be released on July 19.

State
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
+2 admissions

Bhubaneswar: The enrolment process for +2 admissions in Odisha begins from today. The first round of registrations is to continue till July 13, 2023.

The slide up process will commence on July 8, 2023 and will continue till July 14, 2023. A total of 4,12,368 students have been selected for enrolment in the first stage.

Must Read

Odisha likely to face heavy rainfall tomorrow, Yellow…

High Court orders Criminal Investigation into Death of Anand…

Ex-Koraput CDMO convicted in corruption case

Furthermore, the second merit list will be announced on July 19, 2023. With that, the second round of registration for +2 admissions will take place from July 20, 2023 to July 22, 2023.

The first merit list was released on the official SAMS website yesterday. Notably, Cuttack’s Ravenshaw college has the highest cutoff in all streams, namely, Science, Commerce, and Arts. BJB College has the highest cutoff among all colleges in Bhubaneswar.

 

You might also like
State

Two injured after being attacked by tiger in Angul

State

Revenue Inspector (RI) attacked by sand mafias in Balangir

State

CM Naveen Patnaik asks his party youth leaders to be active on social media

State

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for 5 days in Odisha, check details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans