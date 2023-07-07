Odisha +2 admissions to begin today

Bhubaneswar: The enrolment process for +2 admissions in Odisha begins from today. The first round of registrations is to continue till July 13, 2023.

The slide up process will commence on July 8, 2023 and will continue till July 14, 2023. A total of 4,12,368 students have been selected for enrolment in the first stage.

Furthermore, the second merit list will be announced on July 19, 2023. With that, the second round of registration for +2 admissions will take place from July 20, 2023 to July 22, 2023.

The first merit list was released on the official SAMS website yesterday. Notably, Cuttack’s Ravenshaw college has the highest cutoff in all streams, namely, Science, Commerce, and Arts. BJB College has the highest cutoff among all colleges in Bhubaneswar.