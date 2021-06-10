Odisha:1.5 quintals duplicate tobacco seized by STF In Cuttack

By WCE 1
File Pic

Cuttack: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch on Thursday seized duplicate/ fake tobacco products at Adaspur under Oltapur police limits in Cuttack district.

On basis of intelligence inputs, the STF team conducted raid at Adaspur, Cuttack against the illegal storage,manufacture and selling of duplicate/fake tobacco products.

As a result heavy quantity of duplicate tobacco materials weighing about 1.5 quintals were seized from the possession of one Sanjay Ku Sahoo of Sujan Nagar Patan in Cuttack district.

The STF has registered case at Oltapur police station and have started an investigation into the matter.

