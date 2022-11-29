Odisha: Zero interest Mission Shakti loan for SHGs increased to 5 lakh

Naveen Patnaik-led state government had announced the zero percent interest loan for SHGs under the Mission Shakti scheme in 2019.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Mission Shakti

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has reportedly increased the zero interest loans for the Self Help Groups (SHGs) under the Mission Shakti to 5 lakh. This was informed by the Mission Shakti Minister Basanti Hembram.

While informing the Odisha Assembly about the increment, the Minister said that the government took the decision to increase the zero interest Mission Shakti loan for SHGs from 3 lakh to 5 lakh for the further financial inclusion and development of women.

Related News

Odisha winter session: Ruckus in Assembly over farmers…

Odisha Assembly winter session: Oppositions raise lady…

Mission Shakti SHGs supplied 30 lakh National Flags in…

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Odisha to distribute 30 lakh…

The State government will pay the interest of the loan taken by the SHGs under the Mission Shakti.

It is to be noted that the Naveen Patnaik-led state government had announced the zero percent interest loan for SHGs under the Mission Shakti scheme in 2019.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.