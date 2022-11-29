Odisha: Zero interest Mission Shakti loan for SHGs increased to 5 lakh

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has reportedly increased the zero interest loans for the Self Help Groups (SHGs) under the Mission Shakti to 5 lakh. This was informed by the Mission Shakti Minister Basanti Hembram.

While informing the Odisha Assembly about the increment, the Minister said that the government took the decision to increase the zero interest Mission Shakti loan for SHGs from 3 lakh to 5 lakh for the further financial inclusion and development of women.

The State government will pay the interest of the loan taken by the SHGs under the Mission Shakti.

It is to be noted that the Naveen Patnaik-led state government had announced the zero percent interest loan for SHGs under the Mission Shakti scheme in 2019.

