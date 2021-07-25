Odisha Youtuber Isak Munda is a source of inspiration for everyone: PM Narendra Modi

New-Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praises Odisha YouTuber Isak Munda of Babupali village under Jujumura block of Sambalpur district in Mann Ki Baat programme.

“Isak Munda hails from a village in Sambalpur district of Odisha. He used to work as a daily wager but now he has become an internet sensation and he is an inspiration for everyone. He is earning a lot through his YouTube Channel. In his videos, he shows prominently the local dishes, traditional ways of cooking, his village, his lifestyle, family and food habits,” says PM Narendra Modi.

“He started his journey as a YouTuber began in March 2020 where he posted a video related to Pakhala, the local dish of Odisha. Since then, he has posted videos. Through this videos people living in cities get a chance to watch the lifestyle in the village about which they don’t know idea. He is mixing culture & cuisine.” the PM said.