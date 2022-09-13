Odisha: Youth’s hanging body found in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Yet another hanging body of a youth was found in Jharpada area of the Capital city in Odisha today. The identity of the youth is yet to be ascertained.

After being informed, Lakshmisagar Police reached the spot, recovered the hanging body and initiated a probe into the matter. However, under what circumstances the youth took the drastic step is being investigated by the police.

It is to be noted here that recently a series of suicide cases were reported from the capital city. According to reports, a total of ten suicide cases were reported from different parts of Bhubaneswar in the last 10 days.

A hanging body of a B.Tech student was recovered from a house on September 7 in the Railway Colony under Chandrasekharpur Police limits in Bhubaneswar.

Likewise, the hanging body of a 22-year-old girl was recovered from a lodge under Kumbharpada police Station limits of Puri district on September 11 , who was a resident of Bhubaneswar.