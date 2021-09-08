Youth who had attempted suicide in front of Odisha Assembly dies in SCB Medical

Cuttack: The youth who had attempted to commit suicide alleging medical negligence today in front of Odisha Assembly, has died at SCB Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Dushmanta Das of Kujanga area in Jagatsinghpur district.

As per reports, unable to bear the physical pain, the youth had attempted suicide today. He allegedly slit his hands consumed poison in a bid to kill himself. He was rescued in a critical condition and admitted to hospital.