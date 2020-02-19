Odisha youth Trapped Inside Ship at Yokohama port In Japan due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Berhampur: Amid the dreaded coronavirus infection and fear due to many positive cases of COVID-19 an Odia engineer stranded in a cruise ship at Yokohama port. He is one among the people stuck inside Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan for the last 17 days. He has requested the central government and Odisha govt to rescue him.

The engineer, Shivasis Nayak is a crew member of the ship. HIs native place is Berhampur of Odisha.

Kalinga TV met the trapped engineer’s family Wednesday in Berhampur when his father requested to convey the message through this channel to India govt and Odisha govt to rescue his son.

Talking to Kalinga TV Nayak’s father said, “I request Odisha govt and the central govt to rescue my son. He is also not getting the food of his choice.”

The ship, on which the youth is onboard, has been isolated at Yokohama port since February 3.

Nayak has been talking to his family members back in Odisha through video calling. He alleged that the people onboard the Diamond Princess ship are not allowed to go out.

The Odia engineer is one of the 138 Indians stuck in the said cruise ship.

Meanwhile, The India embassy of Japan on Tuesday had tweeted, “Till 1800 (JST) today, no new #COVID-19 positive cases confirmed on #DiamondPrincess since yesterday. All six Indian crew members already receiving treatment for COVID-19 are responding well to the treatment and their conditions are improving.”