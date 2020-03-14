Odisha Youth Trapped In Quarantined Ship For Coronavirus, Returns Home

Berhampur: Shibashis Nayak, a crew member of the cruise ship “Diamond Princess” that was quarantined in Japan has returned home.

The family members and friends are highly relieved to have him back.

Shibashis an engineer, is a native of Berhampur district.

His parents had made repeated appeals to the Odisha and Central government to rescue him.

The Odia engineer was one of the 138 Indians stuck in the said cruise ship.

Shibashis has shared his dreaded experience on the ill-fated ship with KalingaTV.

Nayak said he was relieved had could contact his family members.

He added that the people onboard the Diamond Princess ship were not allowed to go out.

Shibashis said it was scary to see people die of coronavirus on the ship.