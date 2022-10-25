Odisha: Youth stabs father to death!

Asika: In a shocking incident, a youth killed his father in Asika area of Ganjam district in Odisha.

According to reports, the incident took place following a heated argument. The deceased has been identified as Debraj Nahaka.

The exact place of the incident is reported to be Padhal village under Asika police limits when Debraj and his son engaged in a verbal duel.

The son has been identified as Aruna Nahaka.

In a fit of rage Aruna, stabbed Debraj with a knife. Later, the accused fled from the spot. Debraj was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police arrived at the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.