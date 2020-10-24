Odisha Youth Stabbed To Death During Scuffle In Ganjam

Odisha Youth Stabbed To Death During Scuffle In Ganjam

Berhampur: In a tragic incident, a youth was allegedly stabbed to death following an altercation at Banthapalli village under Digapahandi police limits in Ganjam district.

The deceased youth was identified as Bachan Swain.

Sources said, Bachan had a heated argument with the accused, following which he attacked Bachan with a sharp weapon and fled from the spot.

Bachana was immediately rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in a very critical state. He succumbed to his injuries later.

Both Bachan and the accused were reportedly history sheeters and many cases were pending against him.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and have started an investigation.