Odisha: Youth shows obscene pictures to woman and blackmails her

Berhampur: In a shocking incident, a youth has been arrested by the Berhampur police on allegations of showing obscene photos to a woman and blackmailing her.

The arrested accused has been identified as Bhishma Kumar Das of Housing Board area.

It is worth mentioning that, Bhishma took a photo of the victim without her knowledge during a video call with the victim.

Furthermore, Bhishma was blackmailing the woman by editing the photos and making them vulgar and obscene.

The accused further, showed the obscene photos of the woman and forced her to have sexual relationship with him and demanded money.

It is noteworthy that, the woman got scared and gave five thousand rupees to Bhishma.

He further threatened the woman and said that he would make the pictures viral on various social media platforms.

Bhishma also took the blackmailing on step further by calling the victim’s husband and verbally abusing him with slangs.

The woman filed a complaint with the cyber police. The police has nabbed and arrested Bhishma in this matter and is questioning him.