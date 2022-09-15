Odisha: Youth shot in Raighar of Nabarangpur district, critical

Nabarangpur: A bike borne youth sustained bullet injury as he was shot in Raighar area of Nabarangpur district of Odisha on Thursday. He has been admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim youth has been identified as Hindu Markam of Bhutabeda village in the Gariabandha district of Chhattisgarh.

As per reports, the youth was travelling on his bike when a miscreant opened fire at him. The incident took place near the Nilagiri jungle on the Sonepur and Rengabhati road.

Raighar Police rescued the youth when he was in a pool of blood due to the gunshot and rushed him to the Raighar Health Centre. However, as his condition deteriorated the woman was then shifted to Nabarangpur district headquarter hospital. His health condition is still critical.

It is yet to be ascertained the reason behind the shootout. It is also yet to be verified why the youth had visited that area.

The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

Raighar Police have lodged a case in this matter and initiated investigation. Probe of the case is underway.