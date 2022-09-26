Odisha: Youth sends obscene photos of girlfriend to her father, arrested

Bhubaneswar: One man has been arrested By Nayapalli Police from Hyderabad for sending obscene photos of girlfriend to her father. By sending those photos, the man used to blackmail the girl’s father. The girl’s father has filed a complaint against the accused at the Nayapalli police station.

According to reports, both the girl and the man were working together and there, love grew between them. But the man took advantage of this and recorded intimate videos of the girl. The man blackmailed the girl and her father for greed of money by sending those photos and videos to them.

The accused Ashish Kar is from Mangalpur of Jajpur district. Ashish had been produced before the court in Hyderabad and later, the Police brought him to Bhubaneswar on a transit remand. Two mobile phones had been seized from the accused.

As per information, the girl’s father Trilochan lives in Trinathnagar at Nayapalli. His daughter and the accused used to work at his younger brother’s place. There, a love relationship blossomed between his daughter and Ashish. By taking advantage, Ashish clicked and recorded obscene photos and videos of the girl and started blackmailing the victim and her father.