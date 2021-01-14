Odisha: Youth Rapes Minor Girl On Pretext Of Helping Her To Pass Matric Exam, Blackmails Her

Bhanjanagar: In a shocking incident, a youth allegedly raped a minor girl on the pretext of helping her to pass the annual matric examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha. Later, he reportedly blackmailed her by threatening to post their intimate photos on social media platforms.

One Kailash Sahu of Aska promised the girl to help her to pass the HSC exams. One day he called the girl with the help of her cousin sister, whom he knew earlier, to a particular location and offered her a glass of lasi after adding some intoxication item, without her knowledge.

When the girl lost her consciousness, Sahu allegedly raped her. He also captured some photos of the intimate scene on his mobile phone.

Sahu repeatedly kept physical relationship with the girl by showing those photos. However, when she denied to keep sexual relationship with him further, the accused threatened her to post their intimate photos on different social media platforms.

Irate over Sahu’s threatening, the girl reported the matter to the local police. Based on her allegation, a team of Aska Police station swung into action, arrested the accused, and forwarded him to the court.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, said sources.