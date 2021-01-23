Odisha Youth Meets With Accident, Slips Into Coma While Kidnapping Girl

By KalingaTV Bureau
odisha youth goes into coma
Representaional Image: One India

Kendrapara: A shocking incident has come to the fore where a man has went into coma after he kidnapped a woman in Kendrapara district of Odisha. The incident took place in Garpur village of Kendrapara.

The injured has been identified as Narendra Mallik of the same village.

According to reports, Narendra went to kidnap his elder brother’s lover on January 5, 2020. The woman’s family chased him while he was returning back on his bike after kidnapping her. He fell on the ground when his bike was hit by the family member of the woman.

Narendra sustained critical injuries and later went into coma.

The Nikirai police had initiated an investigation into the matter after a complaint was filed.

However, the case has been transferred to Pattamundai Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) as Narendra belonged to scheduled caste.

