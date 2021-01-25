Odisha Youth Live Streams Suicide On Facebook, The Reason Will Shock You

Dhenkanal: A youth committed suicide while streaming it live on Facebook yesterday evening. The reason behind the youth, who has been identified as Kunal Swain of Tarabha village under Dhenkanal Sadar Police limits, taking the drastic step will shock you.

Swain’s family members, after watching him committing suicide by consuming poison on Facebook, rescued and rushed him to Cuttack-based SCB Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition. Unfortunately, he breathed his last some minutes after he was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The deceased youth confessed on Facebook Live that he was harassed by his sister-in-law (brother’s wife) and some local people. Besides, he named some people holding them responsible for his death.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the death of Kunal Swain.

Meanwhile, the local police is also said to have started an investigation into the matter.

(This news has been published for information purposes only and we are in no way promoting suicide by posting such stories)