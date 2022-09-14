Odisha: Youth killed as truck hits his bike in Khurda

Khurda: In a tragic incident, a youth was killed today after a truck rammed into his bike on the National Highway (NH) number 16 near Totapada in Khordha district of Odisha today.

The deceased has been identified as Naba Nayak, a resident of Mahanga village near Malipada of Khordha district. He was a businessman by profession, said sources.

According to reports, Naba was returning home after completing his work in Khurda. A speeding truck hit his bike when he was crossing the Totapada square. As a result, Naba reportedly died on the spot.

On being informed, police personnel from the Sadar Police Station reached the spot and seized the truck. However, the driver managed to escape from the scene after abandoning the truck.

In the meantime, the police rescued Naba’s body and sent it to Khurda hospital for autopsy.

The Sadar police have initiated a probe into the matter to find out under what circumstances the accident took place.

Police have also swung into action to nab the escaped driver.

It is to be noted that on Monday a married couple met with a road mishap, where the car crashed into a pond killing the wife on the spot and the husband had a narrow escape in Odisha. The incident took place in Jamsara area near Chhatamakhana on the Balangir-Sambalpur road.