Balasore: A youth belonging to Keshpur village under Soro police limits in Balasore district of Odisha has been allegedly kidnapped in Kolkata.

The youth has been identified as Tapas Mohanty.

According to reports, Tapas was working in a canteen for eight years in Bengaluru. Around 10 days back, he had returned to his village.

On 28 February he received a call from an unknown number while he was at his home and was asked to reach Kolkata for a job following which he left immediately.

Later, his wife Sukanti received a call from an unknown number where the caller informed her about Tapas being kidnapped and demanded Rs 8 Lakh cash in order to release him. They also threatened to kill him incase she did not send the money to their account.

On Tuesday the kidnappers sent a video to Tapas’s family in which he had been held at gunpoint with his hands and feet tied up and he had been kept at an unknown location.

Sukanti has lodged a complaint with Soro Police Station.

His family has already deposited Rs 50,000 in the account number provided by the kidnappers.